The North River Civic Center Concert Series Presents A Musical Mix

The Chattanooga Community Development’s North River Civic Center, in partnership with the Tennessee Arts Commission, is proud to host A Musical Mix on Friday, September 19th, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the North River Civic Center on Executive Drive in Hixson.

This free community concert will showcase the incredible talent of the Center for Creative Arts vocal department as students present an evening of jazz, blues, and popular music.

These gifted young performers will also travel to New York City in November to perform at the world-renowned Lincoln Center. This concert is a wonderful opportunity for the Chattanooga community to experience their artistry right here at home.

“We are thrilled to provide a stage for these students to share their talents,” said Linda Rugina, North River Civic Center Manager. “This performance not only highlights their hard work and dedication but also gives the community a chance to support them before their big debut at Lincoln Center.”

For more information, please contact the North River Civic Center at (423) 870-8924.