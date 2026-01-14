North River Civic Center Presents Free "In the Heart of Hixon" Concert Series

On Friday, January 16th, the North River Civic Center will be hosting a family-friendly concert led by the Sweet Georgia Sound ensemble.

Sweet Georgia Sound is a 20-member ensemble that has played in the Chattanooga area since 1994, often performing big band and jazz-inspired music.

The performance is a part of a larger concert series entitled In the Heart of Hixon that North River Civic Center has organized to showcase local musicians and bands performing monthly for residents in Hamilton County and the Chattanooga Metropolitan areas.

The series' future performance dates are February 13, 2026, by the Jericho Brass Band, and March 20, 2026, by the Chattanooga Flute Choir.

The series is intended to bring people together from throughout the community with great music and shared culture. They will be hosting different genres and performers each month to further expose audiences to different musical styles and support the arts locally.

Sweet Georgia Sound has brought not only traditional and contemporary big band music to weddings, fundraisers, and civic events for over 20 years; they have also performed a variety of listening, dance, and ballroom dance music that includes classic and modern big band, swing, waltz, and Latin tunes.

In talking with the saxophone player for the band of 27 years, Jeff Sandy, he spoke briefly of what kind of songs they will be playing and changes in performers for this year.

“We will be playing some familiar songs from more recent years, the last 30 years, in addition to our usual American Songbook selections. These are songs such as “Open Arms” from Journey that have been arranged for a big band and sound good when played by a big band. Caroline Dale will be singing with us. Melanie Wilhetts, a longtime vocalist, has retired to work in full-time ministry, having completed her doctorate in divinity.”

Through the support of the City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development and the Tennessee Arts Commission, this event further expands access to the arts in communities throughout Tennessee and the metro Chattanooga area.

In speaking with the North River Civic Center Manager, Linda Rugina, about this incredible community concert series, she suggested what people can expect for those who have never been before and what this concert means to the larger community as a whole.

“You can expect to find a large room with about 150 seats. You will be seated close to the performers with their instruments, the conductor, and the narrator. The sound is very crisp and clear. You will experience a feeling of excitement in the air. People always enjoy having a conversation with the conductor at the end.

By having a free concert, we are able to reach many local families, including seniors who otherwise would not be able to experience the professional ensembles and orchestras. These programs are normally very expensive. The TN Arts Commission sponsors the concert series.”

When asked about what makes a successful show and goals for the future, Linda mentioned that it has everything to do with how much fun people have and their interest in the show.

“A successful show is when people comment on how much they enjoyed themselves at the concerts. They inquire about the following shows. My goal is to continue connecting the North River Civic Center to the community through music and art.”

In the Heart of Hixon Concert Series: Sweet Georgia Sound Ensemble