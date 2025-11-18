North River Civic Center Launches "In The Heart Of Hixson" Free Concert Series

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development invites residents from across Chattanooga and surrounding communities to enjoy an exciting season of live music at the North River Civic Center’s Concert Series: In the Heart of Hixson.

This free, family-friendly concert series will showcase talented local musicians and ensembles on select Fridays from November 2025 through March 2026, offering audiences an evening of community, culture, and music from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The series lineup includes:

November 21, 2025 – The Choo Choo Chorus

December 19, 2025 – The Chattanooga Community Orchestra

January 16, 2026 – Chattanooga Metro Musicians

February 13, 2026 – Jericho Brass Band

March 20, 2026 – Chattanooga Flute Choir

All performances will take place at the North River Civic Center, 1009 Executive Drive, Suite 102, Hixson, TN 37343.

“This concert series highlights the incredible musical talent we have in our region while giving residents a welcoming space to connect and enjoy the arts together,” said Linda Rugina, North River Civic Center Manager. “We’re proud to provide free programming that brings people together and strengthens community ties.”

The In the Heart of Hixson Concert Series is made possible through support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development.

For more information, call (423) 643-7010 or visit the North River Civic Center.