On The Border: A Tribute To The Eagles Headlines Riverfront Nights

Riverfront Nights will feature On the Border: A Tribute to the Eagles as this week’s headliner.

Guests will find themselves singing along to favorites such as “Life in the Fast Lane”, “Heartache Tonight” and of course, “Lyin’ Eyes”. The group’s six-part harmony and attention to detail will make this one of the series’ favorite shows.

Chattanoogan Graham Bias, known as BIAS, will be the opener for the evening. Many will remember him as a top-ten finisher from Season 24 of The Voice. He was signed to a recording and publishing deal with Red Street Records, led by Jay Demarcus from the Rascal Flatts group. To date, BIAS has produced for over 25 artists and counting.

The last Saturday in June is going to be one that will draw music enthusiasts from around the region to Ross’s Landing. Food vendors are available beginning at 6 p.m. and this week, Reflection Riding will be featured in the Kids’ Zone from 5:45 to 6:45, along with an assortment of yard games.

Doggie pools, water misters from Tennessee American Water Company, and other activities will keep kids of all ages entertained throughout the evening. Friends of the Festival shared that outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted at Ross’s Landing.

“In case of pop-up showers, weather updates will be posted on Riverfront Nights on Facebook, Instagram, and X," notes Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival. "All shows are rain or shine; however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.”

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com