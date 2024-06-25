“People Get Ready!” Songbirds Debuts Impressions Exhibit At Downtown Library

The Songbirds Foundation and the Chattanooga Public Library are excited to debut a new exhibit installation at the library’s downtown location on Thursday, June 27 that presents the history of the legendary musical group The Impressions.

Expand Songbirds IG - 1

The group, originally formed by Curtis Mayfield and Jerry Butler, also included Chattanooga natives Fred Cash and Sam Gooden. Other musicians also performed with the group through the years, including Arthur and Richard Brooks, Leroy Hutson, Ralph Johnson, Reggie Torian, and Chattanooga musician Willie Kitchens.

“The Impressions were an important part of America’s Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s—their music inspired people to keep fighting for equality,” says Songbirds Executive Director Reed Caldwell.

“Fred Cash, Sam Gooden and Curtis Mayfield were pioneers, and they took a risk singing those songs. We can never do enough to honor this group and celebrate their message of hope and togetherness. I hope this exhibit can help people understand the importance of this band and their music.”

Songbirds and the Library are hosting an opening reception for the exhibition on Thursday, June 27, from 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm. Local musicians Dran Michael Lewis, Jared White, Aaron Dick, and Zowie Boyd will perform, and complimentary wine will be served courtesy of the Chattanooga Public Library Foundation. The event is free and open to the public.

The exhibit will be on display until June 28, 2025, when Songbirds will debut another exhibition featuring new items from the museum’s collections.

For more information about the Songbirds Foundation, the museum, and live events, visit songbirdsfoundation.org.

Information about the Library, hours, locations, and events can be found at chattlibrary.org.