Rocker J. Roddy Walston Brings His High Energy Sound To Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall is where the energy is on Friday nights in Chattanooga, and this Friday marks the return of popular rocker J. Roddy Walston and his band, after performing during torrential rain last year at Nightfall. Also returning as his opener is the Matt Bohannon Band, a well-known local favorite.

Headlining Nightfall this Friday is J.Roddy Walston on piano, guitar and vocals, and who, with his band, is a sonic force on stage. A son of the South originally from just up the road in Cleveland, TN, J. Roddy Walston is undoubtedly a musical powerhouse.

His sound is part rock, part blues, gritty honky-tonk, Sun Records-style rockabilly, vintage Stax soul, and thunderous classic rock n’ roll. His raw, electrifying performances are a deliberate fusion of the music that's always played in his mind and reflected in some great songwriting.

J Roddy Walston and the Business was released in 2010 on Vagrant Records and discovered shortly thereafter by PGH Live Music, located in Pittsburgh, PA. Lead single "Don't Break the Needle" was used in the opening credits of the movie Contraband, as well as the soundtrack to the True Religion Jeans Fall 2011 collection.

The release of the album saw the band's first nationwide tours, on headlining and support runs with Deer Tick, Lucero, the Drive-By Truckers, Shooter Jennings, Shovels & Rope and Jonny Fritz and the In-Laws. The band also played in some of the country’s top festivals, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals, and SXSW in Austin, TX.

Opening the show at 7pm are The Bohannons, one of Chattanooga’s long standing favorites in the local music scene, Matt Bohannon is known for his guitar work, performing a mix of rock, punk, and power pop, infused with country, folk and blues. Often playing with his brother Marty across the Southeast as The Bohannons, Matt also plays with his own band as well as collaborating with other artists that perform at the Cherry Street Tavern, a downtown Chattanooga pub and music venue owned by the brothers.

Since 1988, Nightfall has been a staple of summertime activity by gathering people of all types in the heart of downtown to enjoy original music by diverse and interesting headline artists as well as some of Chattanooga’s best local talent, along with local food trucks and brews, over 20 local artisans, and kids’ activities.

Although most Nightfall shows use the Miller Plaza stage, plans for this show is for it to be held on the Miller Park stage (as long as rain doesn’t make the park too soggy). Music then returns to the home stage at Miller Plaza for the following weeks.

A variety of local food trucks, art vendor booths and bar service opens at 6pm.

Live music begins at 7pm and continues through 9:30pm.

Free motorcycle parking is offered in the 800 block of Market Street.

Dogs, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

No coolers or weapons allowed.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents. For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.