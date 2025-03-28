Popular McLemore Songwriter’s Series Returns For Fifth Season With Raul Malo

McLemore Resort announced that its popular Songwriter’s Series will return this May for its fifth season, providing a diverse lineup of songwriters who share their music and personal experiences.

This year, McLemore is inviting local talent to get involved and is encouraging opening acts to submit applications to perform. The selection committee will review each submission from artists in the region (within an hour radius of the resort), including the Greater Chattanooga area. If selected, opening acts will perform a 45-minute set.

“We are beyond excited for this year’s Songwriter’s Series,” said Mike Burton, Managing Director of McLemore Resort. “This event has always been about celebrating incredible talent, and this year, we’re especially thrilled to spotlight our local artists by featuring them as opening acts. It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase the amazing musicians in our community and set the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable experience for our guests. We can’t wait to bring together top-tier songwriters and the vibrant voices of our local artists in a special way.”

On Thursday, May 22, the Songwriter’s Series will kick off with a performance by Raul Malo, the incomparable frontman for GRAMMY Award-winning band, The Mavericks. Malo is the sole writer of many of their songs. He seamlessly blends neotraditional county, rock n’ roll, and Latin rhythmic fervor featuring his lush baritone. His songs include, “Here Comes the Rain”, “What a Crying Shame”, “Dance the Night Away”, “Back in Your Arms Again”, and “All You Ever Do is Bring Me Down”.

Chris Gelbuda and Lauren Jenkins will take the stage on Thursday, June 19. Renowned writer Gelbuda was the writer and vocalist on the German dance #1 hit "Bad Ideas" by Alle Farben, which went platinum. He co-wrote and produced "3 A.M." and "Just A Friend" with Meghan Trainor. He also produced her hit single, "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" featuring John Legend, which was certified quadruple Platinum in the U.S. and has reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the Billboard Adult Top 40.

Lauren Jenkins has been touring since she was 15 years old. She was named an “Artist to Watch” by the New York Times, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Pandora, and many more. She was also chosen as a member of the “Class of 2019” by influential radio DJ Bobby Bones and made her TODAY show debut as Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month.

The July 17 show will feature Tom Douglas and James Slater. Douglas is an Academy Award, Golden Globe and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter. After enjoying a thirteen-year career in commercial real estate, Douglas got his first song recorded by Collin Raye at the age of 41. That song, “Little Rock”, reached number one on the charts, earned a nomination for CMA Song of the Year, and achieved the Million-Air award from BMI for receiving one million spins on country radio. Since then, Douglas has written numerous number one hits, including Lady A’s “I Run to You”, Tim McGraw’s “Southern Voice”, and Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me.” Douglas was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.

James Slater is a two time, GRAMMY-nominated, piano-playing, bilingual singer-songwriter of Bolivian descent living in Nashville, Tennessee. He has worked with the likes of Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Enrique Iglesias, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Willie Nelson, Kelly Pickler, Alabama, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Chris Brown, Chris Young and more. His GRAMMY-nominations include Country Song of the Year for Jamey Johnson's "The High Cost of Living" and Martina McBride's “In My Daughter’s Eyes.”

On Thursday, August 21, audiences will enjoy a performance by Seth Walker. Walker is an American electric blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter, and has released twelve albums to date. His most recent album, entitled Why the Worry, will be released this coming April. Why The Worry follows a string of critically acclaimed albums from Walker, garnering praise from NPR to The Washington Post. Throughout his career, he has toured with The Mavericks, The Wood Brothers, Raul Malo, Paul Thorn, Ruthie Foster, and more.