Street Flava Has Been Highlighting Local Musicians For Over Three Decades

Chattanooga’s premier urban radio station, Power 94, WJTT 94.3 FM, is known for being one of the longest-running hip-hop and R&B stations in the Scenic City, operating for over four decades now.

Lauded as Chattanooga’s "People Station,” Power 94 has long been focused on community connection, as well as playing contemporary urban music with a few throwbacks, strong personalities, and their signature syndicated show, Yung Joc and the Streetz Morning Takeover, alongside hit programs like Afternoons with Tula and Zainab Kay.

Throughout the decades, Power 94 has been a consistent and steadfast presence in Chattanooga’s radio landscape, offering up high-quality shows and playing all the hits. They are also heavily steeped in the community, where they frequently help promote local events and concerts through giveaways, a local calendar, and frequent interviews.

Power 94 is more than just an urban music station; they are a hub for culture and music and for facilitating conversation and dialogue about local stories and local musicians. One of their signature series in promoting local talent is Street Flava, which has been active in Chattanooga for close to three decades, since it was created by Keith Landecker in the early nineties. In 2018, he handed the reins over to Power 94’s Jeremiah Itula, also known as Tula.

Street Flava serves as a launchpad and platform for local hip-hop and R&B musicians, connecting radio to the streets and providing independent, unsigned, and unknown artists a chance to have their music featured on a hit radio station.

The exposure that folks get is incredible, and as long as the tracks meet certain quality and content standards, they get a play, and sometimes even another play and a shoutout. The series serves the area as not only a discovery platform for local musicians but also strengthens community ties by keeping things grounded in a hyper local connection.

I got the opportunity to speak with Tula about how the series has evolved since it was handed to him in 2018, and with Keith Landecker about the history of the incredible platform. In speaking with Keith, he detailed some of the early days and how the series got its start, including playing the incredibly famous Chattanooga native, Usher.

“We started thinking about Street Flava in the early nineties, and at that time, we had some artists in the community that were making some noise, and Usher was one of those artists. We got involved with him when he first started his journey. It kind of started off real slow, playing local artists on Saturday evenings," Landecker explains.

"When the first couple of artists started getting on the air, it went crazy, and it became a monster of its own. Here it is today: we play seven days a week, and the only time we don’t play is during Gospel on Sundays. The music has gotten to be incredible now. You can’t tell the difference between an artist who has millions of dollars behind them and a street flava artist. That’s what you want. We have repeat artists, but we have a lot of new ones too.”

Keith went on to discuss that while they may get song submissions from other regions and states, the true focus of Street Flava has always been hyperlocal, on the up-and-coming musicians of Chattanooga.

“Even though we do get a lot of stuff from North Georgia and Alabama, our number one priority is the people here in Chattanooga, because we’ve gotten the chance to know a lot of the producers and the artists that are here. They come first and get top priority because it is a Chattanooga thing," he says.