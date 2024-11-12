Pride Of The Southland Marching Band To Perform At Finley Stadium

The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Marching Band will perform at Finley Stadium this Friday, November 15, at 12:00 pm.

Each year, the University of Tennessee Vols and the University of Georgia Bulldogs football teams play each other in November, and as UTK travels to Athens this year, the Pride of the Southland Band will stop in Chattanooga to perform.

This Friday, the Pride of the Southland Marching Band will perform a concert including fan favorites. The event is hosted by Chattanooga UT Knoxville Alumni Chapter and the Office of Alumni Relations.

For those interested in attending:

This is a free event that is open to the public. The St. Elmo Gate will be the only open entrance gate.

Gates open at 11:00 am, with the performance beginning at 12:00 pm.

Available concessions for purchase will include MAX Grilleworks, serving grilled all-beef hot dogs, burgers, fries, draft beer, and Coca-Cola products.

Regular parking rates apply.

In the event of rain, the concert will be held across the street from Finley Stadium at the First Horizon Pavilion/Chattanooga Market. In the event of severe weather, the concert will be canceled.