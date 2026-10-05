Puddles Pity Party Brings Signature Act To The Memorial Auditorium

With a career spanning over 15 years, Puddles Pity Party, also known as Puddles the Clown, is a towering force at 6'8", with a deeply powerful baritone voice and a Pierrot-style white face that creates a classic, sad-clown look.

He’ll come to Chattanooga alongside “Weird Al” Yankovic for a show not to be missed at Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, October 6th.

Throughout the years, he has mastered the art of performing without spoken dialogue, instead using song, expressions, and gestures to captivate audiences across the world, turning the melancholy into spectacle, the macabre into theatrical art. Puddles, in stark white make-up, also wears red markings around his eyes that resemble tears and a white clown outfit with a ruffled collar and three distinctive black buttons, furthering his sad clown aesthetic.

In bridging the gap between things profoundly sorrowful and absurdly funny, Puddles has created a world all his own and has developed a loyal following over years of performing. Critics have dubbed him “a golden voice,” which he has used to great effect, becoming a legendary vocal interpreter of classic songs, with comparisons to the greats like Frank Sinatra and Tom Jones, to name a few.

He also spent some time on America’s Got Talent Season 12 in 2017, where he was ultimately eliminated after singing his rendition of Lorde’s hit song “Royals,” a cover that would go on to be one of his biggest successes, currently sitting at over 9 million plays on Spotify. He would later return to the show in America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2020. He has toured with some major acts, including Tenacious D, Primus, and now, Weird Al.

While he is known for his classic interpretations of hit songs, more recently, in May of 2026, he released his first full-length album of completely original songs, entitled No One’s Free, produced by Puddles’ representative and the man behind Puddles Pity Party, Mike Geier, along with lifetime collaborators, Tim Delaney and Brad Lewis.

The 11 tracks on the record were written by Atlanta-based songwriter Andrew Douglas Quinn, whose soundscapes fit perfectly with Puddles’ vocals and the songs that he needed to sing. This album is very different from anything Puddles has done in the past, and touches on themes like navigating personal relationships and societal unrest, while also providing a social commentary on the state of our country today.

I had the honor of getting to ask Puddles himself a few questions, with him being able to provide me with written answers, one of them detailing the new venture with his latest album of original songs, and how proud he is of the work they’ve done with it and his intention in putting it out into the world.

“I’m especially proud of the latest record, No One’s Free, produced by my good pals Mike Geier, Tim Delaney, and Brad Lewis, and featuring songs written by our buddy Andrew Douglas Quinn. All the sad bangers and joyful dirges are fun to sing live. And many of the lyrics really hit home in addressing some of the issues we’re all facing in these troubled times. Hopefully the record will bring others some comfort and inspiration to keep on keepin’ on.”

When asked about his knack for communicating with audiences without saying a word, and how intentional the emotional contrast is in his act that teeters between sadness and comedy, Puddles discussed enjoying art that mirrors the human experience, suggesting that life comes at you from all angles, often triggering all the emotions all at once.

“There is so much noise in our everyday lives. Choosing not to speak does a few things. One, it slows everything down a little and hopefully gets folks to lean in and really listen. Two, I can’t say something dumb if I don’t say anything at all.