Pulse Spotlight: Freshly Picked Local Music With Randy Steele

Randy Steele is one of the best musicians in Chattanooga. He’s also a dad, a husband, and a firefighter.

As he prepares for his upcoming pop-up concert at Vagabond Barber Company on September 5th, we sat down to talk about other musicians in Chattanooga that inspire him. He had a lot to say on the subject.

Here’s Randy Steele in his own words.

There are a ton of great artists in Chattanooga. I think a lot of our music Community and I’ve been really excited to see the little music worlds that have popped up around some of our venues. Barrelhouse Ballroom, The Woodshop, and Barking Legs Theater are all great examples of venues where small microcosms of our local music scene are growing and evolving.

A great way that I have found to find new local music is to wander into these venues on their respective Jam Night, Bluegrass Night, or Sunday Funday shows and hear these local musicians play during the week. Using this method, I’ve found a bunch of great artists here in town, sometimes before they really blew up; ie Strung like a Horse at Tremont Tavern Open Mic or War and Treaty at Revelry Room on a Tuesday.

Our current music economy and more importantly, the future of our music economy is definitely being noticed by some larger players in the Music Business. I hope that as these larger organizations like IBMA or SERFA continue to use Chattanooga as a centerpiece for their conventions, these local week night jams see the benefit. I’d put money on these venues containing some legendary evenings. Just to be upfront, I’m a bluegrass musician who is in love with Songwriting so my recommendations are going to be in that vein. So here’s 3 artists that you may catch at one of these nights that I wholefully recommend.

Nathan Bell

Nathan is a beast of a songwriter. His writing style is fat free and his lyrical concepts smack you in the face with their honesty and frankness. At first he seems like a typical tough older guy from up north, like he’s been through enough hard Winters to be over the idea of snow entirely.

His songs can be sweet and moving, his characters and viewpoints are so well developed they seem sturdy as statues in the landscape that he’s made. His songs can be cruel and pointed and sometimes I get the feeling that he’s not just talking about me but he’s talking to me as well.

That’s a very tough thing to get across in a song or poem but Nathan’s lyrical ability and courageousness don’t just show the smoke from this skill but the hot fire of it’s being. Nathan lives here but the majority of the live shows that he plays are in the UK and other European cities so keep an eye out and if you get a chance to see him, GO.

Tyler Martelli

Okay, I know this isn’t fair. I shouldn’t be recommending a guy who I play in a band with but Martelli is a different kind of dude. Tyler and I have played music together ever since 2016 he stepped in to fill an emergency spot on a Slim Pickins Bluegrass tour in Belgium and Holland that basically saved the tour.

From that time on he has grown and I honestly think we are witnessing him outgrow this city in front of our faces. He’s currently prepping for a multi state huge tour with Monrovia, releasing the new album ‘Dirt” and touring with Strung like a Horse, and luckily enough for us, playing Sunday Fundays with local music icon Dan Pinson at Barrelhouse.