Pulse Spotlight: Freshly Picked Local Music With Tigris Nevins

Among all the different musicians I’ve met in Chattanooga, Tigris Nevins has one of the most unique gigs.

She’s a regular performer on the Southern Belle Riverboat, where she gets to share her music and her love of local history.

As she prepares for her upcoming concert at retro 50’s barbershop, we got the chance to talk about some of her favorite local musicians.

She had two recommendations for anyone looking for great new local music:

Anna Baldree

Anna has an absolutely angelic voice; her high notes never fail to give me chills. Her lyrics are powerful, relatable, and make me want to sing loud along with her. Listen to her album Because of the Rain, especially my fave - Long Sleeves.

John Davis

John can raise hell on the fiddle, rock out the mando, make you dance to his guitar, and tell incredible stories with his lyrics. He knows how to write a killer hook! Listen to I've Seen Them - he played every instrument on the track.

Tigris Nevans will perform this Thursday September 5th at Vagabond Barber Company as part of the Quiet City pop-up concert series. Randy Steele and Joshua Cruce will also perform. Music starts at 8, and there is a $10 cover. There is no bar, but guests are welcome to bring their own beverages.