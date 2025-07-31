Purple Madness: A Tribute To Prince Headlines Saturday's Riverfront Nights

Riverfront Nights will be holding an electrifying performance by Purple Madness: A Tribute to Prince Saturday, Aug. 2. The band will re-create some of Prince’s most memorable concert moments, covering the artist’s top hits at Ross’s Landing.

Bobby Miller, Purple Madness frontliner, has studied and emulated Prince since childhood, making him one of America’s top Prince tribute artists. Miller has performed around the globe, and opened for several national acts.

Le Gato, a local funk-rock group with roots in progressive rock and jam music, will open the show at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy delicious food from Friends of the Festival’s Food Truck Row featuring: Bhamanooga Wings, California Smothered Burrito, Culture-licious, Freaky Funnels, Sweet Treats Ice Cream, The Frozen Frenzy, Windy City Eatz.

In addition to the food, TVFCU Riverfront Nights will feature Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Hoop Tea Original, Landshark, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

Friends of the Festival reminds guests that all they need to bring with them is a beach chair or picnic blanket. Organizers said, “From food and drinks to doggie pools, games and the Tennessee American water mister, there will be all sorts of fun and activities throughout the evening.”

They added that guests who happen to find or lose personal items can easily use the Friends’ Lost and Found located in the bar area. “We know that nothing is more frustrating than ending an evening of fun by realizing you’ve lost your keys or wallet. Any lost item turned in is kept safe and we encourage individuals to visit Lost and Found during the show or to DM us afterwards.”

TVFCU Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series and welcomes family, friends, and pets while encouraging guests to take full advantage of their on-site food offerings.

Fans are encouraged to follow Riverfront Nights on social media platforms (Facebook: Riverfront Nights; Instagram: riverfrontnights; X: riverfrontnghts). All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations. All weather updates are posted on X.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com