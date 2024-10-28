Quiet City Pop-Up Concert Series Presents Local Music And Local Donuts

Great news for fans of local music and local donuts.

The Quiet City pop-up concert series returns on Saturday November 2nd with an evening of fantastic live music at Chattanooga’s Julie Darling Donuts.

I know what you’re about to say… “Donut shop?! Back in my day, live music only happened in bars!”

I understand your concerns, grandpa. But times change. And while bars are great for some kinds of music, they’re often be too noisy for acoustic singer-songwriters and folks who want to savor the lyrics.

“That’s really why the Quiet City Concert series was founded,” said event organizer and local musician Cody Ray. “We wanted to find special places around the city where we could host intimate ‘listening room’ style concerts.”

The first Quiet City concert was held at Vagabond Barber, a retro 50’s barbershop. Last month’s show was hosted by Verra Noir, a merchant of various dark arts. “This month will be our most delicious show yet, and not just because of the donuts. We’ve picked some artists who write songs that are equally sweet.”

Rachel McIntyre Smith spent years as a classical musician and member of her school marching band before embarking on a career as a singer-songwriter. She’s got a timeless country voice and a knack for observant lyrics.

Jerry Holiday has a genuinely spectacular voice. It’s somehow tender and powerful at once. He writes timeless songs and imbues them with the romantic longing of a classic American crooner.

Nic Bevins is a fantastic young songwriter with a ton of heart. His songs are affectionate and deeply personal, and cover topics like fishing with his cousin, playing guitar for his grandpa, and fond memories of his grandma. He’s so new to music there aren’t any links I can share to his work. You’ll just have to trust me when I say he’s a natural with a lot of great songs in his future.

The concert will be held on Saturday November 2nd. Julie Darling Donuts is located at 121 Frazier Avenue. Music starts at 8, and there is a $10 cover.