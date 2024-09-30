Quiet City Pop-Up Concert Series Returns This Friday At Verre Noir

If you love live music but can’t handle the noisy bars and late nights, you’re in luck!

Chattanooga’s Quiet City pop-up concert series returns for its second installment on Friday October 4th at Verre Noir.

This month’s show will feature three local songwriters with uniquely powerful voices: Catherine Campbell, Jayne Huntsman and Lewis Armistead.

Catherine Campbell has been a fixture of the Chattanooga music scene for several years. She’s written some aching songs about loss, longing, and the allure of long hair. Her voice has the special ability to cut through a crowd and grab everyone by the ears.

Depending on which show you catch, you may find Jayne Huntsman crooning acoustic ballads or kicking and jumping and screaming with her rock band. When she appears at Quiet City, she’ll be performing solo songs like this one, a sweet little ballad about loving someone enough to call when you get home.

When Lewis Armistead’s background in classical opera collided with his love for garage rock, it created the local band Lewis and Clark. He’s also one of the creative minds behind the Boneyard, one of Chattanooga’s most popular live music venues.

All three will perform at Verre Noir, a shop in the heart of Frazier Avenue that defies any convenient definition. The aisles are filled with old books, plants, art, teas, jewelry and even preserved insects. What unifies Verre Noir is its darkly magical aesthetic. It seems like the kind of place that would be frequented by wizards in need of ingredients of spells.

Music starts at 8pm, and there is a $10 cover charge.