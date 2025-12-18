R&B Crooner Eric Benét Brings His Holiday Tour To The Walker Theatre

Grammy-nominated R&B and soul singer-songwriter Eric Benét will be bringing his holiday tour to Chattanooga at The Walker Theatre this Friday, December 19th.

Benét, born in Mobile, Alabama, and raised in Wisconsin, has had a storied career in music since the late eighties, boasting four Grammy nominations and creating a sound that blends neo-soul with jazz, funk, gospel, and contemporary R&B.

His songs often explore themes like love, relationships, and identity, with a strong focus on heartfelt, emotionally deep storytelling and lush, intimate vocals.

Benét’s first major breakthrough came in 1999 with his album A Day In the Life and the massive hit duet with Tamia, “Spend My Life With You.” The song hit number one on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and the track received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group.

Since then, he has gone on to release eight studio albums, with his most recent one released in June of this year, entitled The Co-Star. This album is his ninth official studio album and his first full‑length project in almost a decade.

The album was released through Benét’s own record label, JBR Creative Group, and is a duet-centered release, where Benét positions himself as the “co-star” and shares the spotlight with a diverse lineup of female artists. The album contains thirteen tracks, each of which features a duet with a different female singer, ranging from established stars to emerging, newer voices.

The record marks a significant comeback and effort for Benét, as he both reemerged as a pivotal voice in contemporary R&B after ten years away from recording and simultaneously shone the spotlight on other artists. More known artists like Ari Lennox, Tamar Braxton, and Corinne Bailey Rae are featured while also showcasing rising artists like Goapele and SalDoce.

On October 10th, 2025, Benét released a holiday album, entitled It’s Christmas. The album has eleven tracks and blends classic holiday songs with newer, original songs. The record has a mix of everything. It is both reflective and soulful, perfect for a larger gathering or a quiet night in.

It’s Christmas is also Benét’s first official Christmas album, and the record coincides with his “For The Holiday” tour coming to Chattanooga, where he mixes songs from his latest project along with other classic holiday favorites.

When Benét performs this Friday, expect an evening of seasonal holiday classics infused with newer originals from his latest album, all wrapped up neatly in a neo-soul ribbon and a contemporary R&B soundscape.

Eric Benét Holiday Tour