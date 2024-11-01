Randy Steele And The High Cold Wind Headline Last Campfire Concert

This Friday marks the final Campfire Concert of the Fall 2024 season at Reflection Riding.

This evening Randy Steele and the High Cold Wind takes the stage for fiddles and vittles.

Based out of our very own Chattanooga, the band plays high-energy bluegrass with vocals, guitar, mandolin, and upright bass.

In addition to the live entertainment, there will all be s’mores by the campfire, complimentary beer, and food for purchase from California Smothered Burrito, all the the makings of a wonderful fall night.

Get your tickets now, and if you'd like, you can add camping add-on to your concert ticket for $10/person. As temperatures drop across our region, this comfortable weather is the perfect time to relax under the stars all night long.

Learn more about the Campfire Concert Series at reflectionriding.org/concerts