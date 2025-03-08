Red Bank To Host S’mores & Sounds Concert Series In Red Bank City Park

The public is invited to join the City of Red Bank for a delightful evening as they present the S’mores & Sounds Concert Series on Friday, March 14th.

Bring your friends and family to Red Bank City Park, located at 3817 Redding Road. The event starts at 6 PM and goes until 8 PM.

The city is excited to set up three fire pits for everyone to enjoy. Staff from the Red Bank Parks, Trails, and Recreation Department will be handing out S’mores supplies while they last, so come join the fun and make some tasty treats.

Live music will be provided by The Briars, a Chattanooga based Americana duo featuring Jerris Schmidt and Robert Lovett, each sharing lead and harmony vocals, and each on guitar and percussion.

The two also write, both separately and collaboratively, and the results are sure to please anyone who appreciates modern, melodic songs with acoustic textures rooted in traditional American music.

"We’re thrilled to invite the community to enjoy an evening of live music, cozy fire pits, and delicious s’mores under the stars at Red Bank City Park,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Parks, Trails, & Recreation Manager. "S’mores & Sounds is a perfect way to bring people together for a fun and memorable night of music and connection. Join us for great tunes, a warm atmosphere, and sweet treats while supplies last."