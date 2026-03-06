Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert Series Announces Their Spring Lineup

The air is buzzing with the start of spring, and that means the return of Reflection Riding's flagship program—the Campfire Concert Series, presented by Black Creek Chattanooga.

This spring, they have an exciting lineup filled with nighttime jams and family fun around the campfire, bringing people together for evenings of live music, community, and connection to nature.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lookout Mountain, these concerts create a warm and welcoming atmosphere around the fire.

More than just music, the series supports Reflection Riding’s mission as ticket sales directly fund their work in conservation, education, and community engagement. When you join them for the Campfire Concert Series, you’re not only enjoying a night under the stars but also helping sustain the future of Reflection Riding.

Fresh Mind | April 3

Fresh Mind will have you dancing and rocking away to their genre mixing sound. With hints of reggae, rock, jazz and blues, their high energy performances will leave you feeling great! Born and raised in Jamaica, their front man James Snider incorporates Jamaican vibes in his music with reggae rhythms and steel pan solos.

Fresh Mind has shared their positive music with appearances at Kennesaw Georgia’s Pigs and Peaches festival, Athens Tennessee’s Sounds of Summer, Cleveland Tennessee’s Jamming on the Greenway and Apple Festival, and copious venues around East Tennessee.

The Pine Hill Haints | April 17

Not many bands can claim that they were formed in a cemetery—but it was a perfect and appropriately poetic setting for the birth of roots music trailblazers The Pine Hill Haints. Just to address the obvious, the word “haint,” of archaic English origin, means to haunt or to inhabit aggressively.

With a medium-like connection, The Haints have spent the last two decades resurrecting all kinds of music that has passed out of the mainstream—in a style they call “Alabama Ghost Country.”

Randy Steele and High Cold Wind | April 25

Randy Steele and High Cold Wind are a high energy bluegrass band based out of Chattanooga Tennessee. It began in 2022 as a support band for award winning singer/songwriter and banjo player Randy Steele and expanded quickly into a full on bluegrass jam machine.

Joining Steele in High Cold Wind are flat pick wizard Brad Clark on guitar. Multiple State, multiple instrumental contest Champion and well known teacher John Boulware on Mandolin and Slim Pickins Bluegrass’ own Justin Hupp on the upright bass.

Tennessee’s Dead | May 22

Tennessee's Dead is a gathering of seven local musicians who are coming together to create Chattanooga's very own first tribute band celebrating the music of the Grateful Dead!

This group features Tyler Reddick on bass/vocals, Davvy Glab on guitar/vocals, Tyler Martelli on guitar/vocals, Brett Nolan on keyboard, Jeff McSpadden on drums/vocals, Kelly “Jelly” Turner on drums, and Danielle Boss on vocals.

Ticket registration opens March 19, 2026. Learn more at www.reflectionriding.org/concerts