Reflection Riding’s Campfire Concert Series Joins Library’s Family Pass Program

The Chattanooga Public Library is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Reflection Riding: the addition of Campfire Concert Series tickets to the Family Pass Program.

This offering allows library cardholders to experience live music in the great outdoors at no cost.

Available now at all five Library locations, the pass covers admission for up to two adults, while children under 12 are free of charge. Each pass provides a voucher with a redemption code to claim tickets online.

Campfire Concert Series tickets include complimentary s’mores and attendees can enjoy food from local vendors on-site or bring their own picnic.

For those looking to extend their experience, Reflection Riding offers a camping add-on for an additional fee, allowing concertgoers to camp under the stars after the concert.

“This new addition to our partnership with Reflection Riding really hits a high note,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “We love being able to help our patrons connect with nature and community, and what better way to do that than with live music under the stars?”

This partnership bridges the gap between traditional literacy and cultural experiences. For centuries music has been a vital tool for storytelling, mirroring the Library’s role as a repository for stories. The addition of the Campfire Concert Series to the Library’s Family Pass Program creates a perfect harmony with the Library’s mission of bringing new experiences to patrons.

Family Passes are available to check out with any valid Chattanooga Public Library card. Each pass can be checked out once per card, per calendar year, and they are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Library also offers family passes to Chattanooga Symphony & Opera performances, Chattanooga Football Club matches, UTC Mocs Football games, and Chattanooga Lookouts games, The Incline Railway, Tivoli Theatre Foundation performances, as well as passes to the Chattanooga Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Creative Discovery Museum, Houston Museum of Decorative Arts, Hunter Museum of American Art, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, Chattanooga Audubon Society and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

For more information about the Reflection Riding Campfire Concert Series lineup, visit reflectionriding.org/concerts.

To learn more about Library locations, events, hours, and more, visit chattlibrary.org.