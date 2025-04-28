Ringgold Depot Opry Returns For A Night Of Big Band And Ballroom

The Ringgold Depot Opry will return for its second show of the year at the historic Ringgold Depot on May 10th for a night of ballroom dancing and live music from Sweet Georgia Sound, Chattanooga's Big Band.

Sweet Georgia Sound is a 20-member ensemble that has played in the Chattanooga area for decades and has performed at popular events like the Chattanooga Market and the Riverbend Music Festival. Joining them at the Opry are vocalists Caroline Dale and Greg Glover.

The Ringgold Depot Opry is partnering with local non-profits for each of their four performances this year, with May's partner being The Hunter Worley Foundation, which is on a mission to support families in the Tri-state area who are experiencing the sudden loss of a child. All door fees from this event will be donated to the foundation to help them continue their work.

This event will be held at the Ringgold Depot, located at 155 Depot Street in Ringgold, Georgia, and begins at 7:00 pm with doors open at 6:00 pm. Admission is $10. All tickets are sold at the door and are cash only.

A free public parking lot is available to the right of the venue on Depot Street, and other public parking areas are available throughout Downtown Ringgold. The City of Ringgold wants Opry attendees to know that parking options may be impacted because of another event being held in Ringgold earlier on May 10th.