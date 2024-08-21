RISE Chattanooga's Levitt BLOC Music Series Returns For Two More Seasons

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a leading social impact funder dedicated to enriching communities through music and public spaces, has awarded RISE Chattanooga a two-year grant to present the Levitt BLOC Music Series.

This prestigious grant provides $30,000 in annual matching funds, totaling $60,000 over two years, to support a free outdoor music series across various neighborhoods in Chattanooga throughout 2024 and 2025.

The Levitt BLOC (Building Layers Of Community) Music Series is a pilot program designed to enliven different neighborhoods by hosting concerts in multiple public spaces. Each event will aim to strengthen social cohesion and boost community pride by showcasing a diverse lineup of talented musicians, ranging from up-and-coming artists to seasoned performers with regional and national acclaim.

“This grant allows us to bring diverse, high-quality music directly to neighborhoods across Chattanooga, creating welcoming spaces where everyone can feel connected," expressed Shane Morrow, Executive Director of RISE Chattanooga. "We are grateful for the support of the City’s Department of Parks and Outdoors, the Office of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, and our community partners, including The Net Resource Foundation and ArtsBuild, as we work together to enhance Chattanooga’s cultural vibrancy and foster deeper community bonds through this new series.”

The initiative ensures that residents across Chattanooga have access to high-quality, live music performances right in their communities.

"Having partnered with RISE for several years as a Levitt AMP grantee, we witnessed first-hand how RISE beautifully realized the Levitt mission of bringing people together of all ages and backgrounds through the power of free, live music," said Sharon Yazowski, President & CEO of the Levitt Foundation. "We look forward to this next chapter as RISE Chattanooga pilots the new Levitt BLOC Music Series program, which will activate several diverse neighborhood spaces across the city.”

Starting on September 1, 2024, free concerts will be held every Sunday at 2 p.m. at various locations throughout Chattanooga. The lineup for this inaugural series features the following performances by national artists:

September 1st: Peter Collins at RISE Creative Community Hub

September 8th: Moonchild at Miller Park

September 15th: Hispanic Celebration Community JAM at East Lake Park

September 22nd: Keke Wyatt at Southside Community Park

September 29th: Eric Roberson at Miller Park

The Levitt BLOC Music Series promises to be a significant cultural event for Chattanooga, providing free access to exceptional music while fostering a sense of community and shared cultural experience across the city.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to blending arts, culture, and our cherished parks and green spaces, helping to bring Chattanooga closer to its goal of becoming the first National Park City," added Carmen J. Davis, Senior Director of the Office of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy. "Through this series, we will celebrate the unique spirit of our neighborhoods while fostering a deeper connection between our community and the vibrant cultural life that thrives in our public spaces.”

For current schedules and details, visit RISE Chattanooga’s Levitt BLOC Chattanooga website.