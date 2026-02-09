Rising Country Singer-Songwriter Bella Lam Takes Over Songbirds This Thursday

In a time when country music couldn’t be more popular, this Thursday, February 12th, rising country singer-songwriter Bella Lam will be taking over the stage at Songbirds for a special evening, celebrating the release of her brand new single, “Take It Out On My Guitar,” set to release on February 13th of this year.

Born in Jacksonville, Tennessee, and now based out of Chattanooga, Bella will be performing her single live for the first time at the special Songbirds show, giving audience members a special sneak peek of the song she has been working on for close to two years now.

Bella has been writing music since she was young, putting out her first single at age 17, and is preparing to release her latest single at age 23. To Bella, this is just the beginning. Her music provides a sense of escape through raw Southern grit matched with honest, heartfelt lyrics and a pop-country soundscape.

In speaking with Bella about her upcoming single and the songwriting process, she mentioned that she began writing the song in the summer of 2024 and is ecstatic for people to hear it live.

“‘Take It Out On My Guitar’ is a breakup song that pays tribute to the great girl country/revenge country of the past 20 years. I grew up listening to all these badass country girls, and I wanted to write my own take on their legacy. I wrote the song back in the summer of 2024 with Lauren McLamb and Chris Rafetto and recorded my vocals with producer Matthew Morrisey in February of 2025.

Writing, recording, and putting these upcoming songs together took close to 2 years, and Saturday is a chance for my local fans, supporters, and community to hear "Take It Out On My Guitar" before the rest of the world.”

As one of the fastest rising, emerging voices in country music, Lam credits a large influence to the Chattanooga music scene and tight-knit music community that embraced her and her music.

“I have met hundreds of Chattanooga musicians; each and every one of them tells their own unique story and experiences through song. I’ve played and listened to so many local writers’ rounds, songwriting competitions, and open mics.

You can go to Tremont Tavern on any Tuesday night to listen to them. That collective experience has to have influenced me, their songs, and maybe even my songs to them, good or bad; it has taught me new ways to string words, chords, and melodies together, and taught me that my songs can mean something to people.”

When asked about the upcoming show at Songbirds and if she has any exciting plans for the coming year, she mentioned how special headlining the venue is to her and discussed that she has many surprises in store and a potential album in the works.

“This is a very special show for me because it's my first Songbirds show with me as the headliner, on top of the release of 'Take It Out On My Guitar.' I can’t wait to play it for everyone in that audience and stand on that stage with my band. I have so many shows booked, fun plans, and surprises for this year, and an album in the works.”

Bella Lam: Single Release Show