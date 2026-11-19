In a world of imitators and social media facades, BELLES (Kelli Belles) stands out as an artist unapologetically true to herself.

Hailing from Omaha and now based in Nashville, BELLES brings a Midwest grit and authenticity to everything she does, balancing small-town roots with big-stage ambition. Her voice is as striking as her presence—effortlessly blending a dreamy, modern edge with the timeless soul of country music’s golden era.

2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year, highlighted by her remarkable self-penned song “Son of Jolene” featuring global music icon Dolly Parton. “The country music legend, 80, tells PEOPLE, ‘When I heard ‘Son of Jolene,’ I thought it was very clever. No one had ever thought of it that way.’”

Releasing on April 17, rising star BELLES steps into country music tradition with a bold, imaginative follow-up to one of the genre’s most iconic songs. Reflecting on the moment she learned that Parton wanted to join her for the final recording, the 26-year-old said,“I could die happy now.”

BELLES is a songwriter first, with over 100M+ cumulative streams across her catalog. Her song “Crazy As Me” peaked at #3 on the iTunes Country Charts in 2025, momentum that carried her across the country on her headlining Crazy As Me Tour, selling out several venues.

Her 1.5M followers on social media are drawn to her electric live performances and vivid storytelling—sometimes humorous, sometimes deeply emotional. Inspired by legends such as Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton, BELLES reimagines classic country for today. Her songs feel pulled straight from real life, creating a connection with everyone in the room.

The Rocky Mountain CMA Female Vocalist is embarking on a 24-city national headlining run this summer, the Songs & Stories Tour. Venues include Stoney’s, The Bitter End, Last Exit Live, Gruene Hall, Eddie’s Attic, and Tractor Tavern. BELLES is booked by WME, managed by Red Light Management, signed to East Music RowRecords and Deluge Music Publishing.

She is currently recording her debut album while building momentum toward what is shaping up to be a breakout year.

BELLES with Johnny Gates