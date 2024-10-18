Rising Fawn Social Club Headlines Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert

This Friday, October 18th, don’t miss the chance to experience a truly special Campfire Concert at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, presented by Black Creek Chattanooga.

Gather under the stars as Rising Fawn Social Club, from Lookout Mountain, GA, takes the stage with their unique blend of bluegrass, country, and alt-pop—bringing Appalachian roots to life in every note.

The evening will be filled with cozy vibes, including s’mores by the fire, craft beer from Hutton & Smith, and delicious eats from California Smothered Burrito available for purchase.

It's the perfect way to enjoy the crisp fall air while celebrating music, friends, and community.

Looking ahead, mark your calendar for their final concert of the season on Friday, November 1st, featuring Randy Steele and the High Cold Wind—you won’t want to miss it.

Come be part of these serene evenings that combine the beauty of nature with the joy of live music.

Grab your tickets and celebrate the magic of being outdoors.