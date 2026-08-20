Riverfront Nights Begins Countdown To End Of The Season With Tennessee’s Dead

This Saturday, August 22, Riverfront Nights will feature Tennessee’s Dead as the headliner, a tribute jam band based in Nashville that brings the sounds of the Grateful Dead to each performance.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., giving attendees plenty of time to visit food vendors and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar. The opener for the evening is Trade Secrets who will get the party started.

With only three shows left in the season, the weekly party takes place at Ross’s Landing every Saturday through September 5 with TriStar Beverage offering a diverse menu of beverages to keep the crowd cool.

Offerings include Michelob Zero (non-alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers, including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10 mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10 mg.

Riverfront Nights’ food truck row features an ever-changing menu and this week is no different. This week’s lineup includes: Grindhead Coffee, I Love Tacos, Kona Ice, Mac’s Kettlecorn, Olive Branch, Smash Boyz, The Bistro, Wei To Go and more.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, as well as yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga. Because of readily available food and drink offerings, outside coolers, food and drinks are not allowed. Friends of the Festival reminds guests that all food and drink vendors are small businesses depending on sales for their businesses to prosper.

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine. However, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.