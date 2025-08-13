Riverfront Nights Brings Dizgo To Ross’s Landing In Countdown To Final Shows

Riverfront Nights has just three shows left this season as the free concert series continues this Saturday at Ross’s Landing with headliner, Dizgo.

Dizgo redefines the live music experience by blending jamtronica with funk, deep-groove soul, and psychedelic rock. Their performances take the audience on a musical journey that includes intricate compositions and extended improvisation.

The result is both danceable and introspective: soulful vocals, interweaving analog synths and shredding guitar all of which join forces under the banner of Dizgo.

Inspired by dubstep, drum and base, and base house, DJ and producer, JAWNRA, fuses heavy-hitting basslines, intricate sound design, and powerful original productions to craft high-energy, sonically immersive experiences.

“We are nearing the end of the season, and we just want to thank TVFCU as the title sponsor, as well as all of our sponsors who have helped make this summer concert series successful and free for everyone to enjoy,” said Mickey McCamish, executive director for Friends of the Festival.

Another aspect of the weekend is the diverse offerings of food showcasing some of the best tastes from Chattanooga and the region. This week’s food vendors include America Runs on Pizza, Blended Pedaler, Bopcha, California Smothered Burrito and Jonny Poppers. Concessions open at 6 p.m. while the show starts at 7 p.m.

Beverage options include Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Hoop Tea Original, Landshark, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

TVFCU Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series and welcomes family, friends, and pets to take full advantage of their on-site food offerings, and activities.

Fans are encouraged to follow Riverfront Nights on social media platforms (Facebook: Riverfront Nights; Instagram: riverfrontnights; X: riverfrontnghts). All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations. All weather updates are posted on X.

The full schedule for remaining concerts and FAQs can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com