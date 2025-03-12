Riverfront Nights Free Concert Series Returns To Ross’s Landing This May

Friends of the Festival have announced that Riverfront Nights, Chattanooga’s favorite free summer music series, will be returning to Ross’s Landing this summer beginning on Saturday, May 31, and ending on August 30.

Riverfront Nights will launch the 2025 season with music by crowd-favorite, On the Border: A Tribute to the Eagles as the main act and Fresh Mind serving as the opener.

Expand Derryberry PR 2025 lineup poster

As an expanded evening, activities will begin at 4:00 pm and Riverfront Parkway will be closed between Chestnut Street and Power Alley, allowing the utilization of the Chattanooga Green to kick-off the family-friendly summer series.

The 2025 season will feature notable performances including Paul Thorn Band, Soul Sacrifice: A Santana Tribute, Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience, The Neon Queen: An ABBA Tribute, Pandora’s Box: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute, Purple Madness: A Tribute to Prince, Yacht Rock Schooner, and many more.

Returning favorites Back 2 Mac: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Swayyvo, Paul Childers, and Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers will also take the stage for Saturday evening performances.

There are also several special events scheduled as lead-ins to the Saturday performances. In addition to May 31, Saturdays June 28, July 12, July 26, and August 30 will all serve as expanded evenings, allowing more space and more time for fun on the riverfront.

"Thanks to TVFCU, Riverfront Nights is back for the 18th year and is offering performances Chattanooga loves throughout the summer." Friends of the Festival executive director Mickey McCamish noted. "It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this amazing summer series again this year," TVFCU president Todd Fortner said. "TVFCU has been a resource to families throughout the region since 1936. We believe there’s no better way to thank old friends and meet new ones as we celebrate the summer.”

Soda, beer, and cocktails will be available for purchase along with a selection of food offerings from rotating vendors each week. Because of the success of last year’s efforts, two bars located closest to the sidewalk on Riverfront Parkway, as well as on the lower level will be available to keep guests cool and hydrated.

Fans of the series will enjoy cornhole, giant Jenga, and other yard games, as well as dog pools and water bowls available for the furry members of the family. Tennessee American Water will also provide a sprinkler on site for guests to use to cool down.

Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. As a reminder, outside alcoholic beverages and coolers are prohibited by law at Ross’s Landing.

