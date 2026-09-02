Riverfront Nights Ends 2026 Season With The Nation’s #1 Earth, Wind, And Fire Band

This Saturday, September 5, Riverfront Nights will conclude their 19th season at Ross’s Landing with the Nation’s #1 Earth, Wind, and Fire Band: Let’s Groove Tonight, plus an opening set that pays homage to Kool and the Gang.

This Saturday is an extended evening with the closure of Riverfront Parkway allowing more vendors and more activities for the family-friendly event. This week’s food truck alley will open at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m., giving fans plenty of time to grab food and enjoy beverages from Coca-Cola and TriStar. Scenic City Clay Arts will also be on hand to provide a clay building activity for children from 6-9 p.m.

Food Truck Alley will feature Bopcha, California Smothered Burrito, Chef Chasty Lane, Cupcake Kitchen, Freaky Funnels, Kona Ice, Kudzu Café, Nola Girl’s Gumbo, Pop Pop Kettlecorn, SmashBoyz, Spill The Beans, The Slice Pizzeria, and Windy City Eatz. Friends of the Festival reminds guests that each food truck is a small businesses. Guests are encouraged to bring their appetites, picnic blankets and pups, but to leave their coolers and picnic baskets at home.

TriStar Beverage continues to offer a diverse menu of beverages to keep the crowd cool. Offerings include Michelob Zero (non-alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers, including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10 mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10 mg.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, as well as yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga. Because of readily available food and drink offerings, outside coolers, food and drinks are not allowed.

Friends of the Festival is adding an encore week to the summer series with the addition of Southside Nights at Finley Stadium. Friends of the Festival executive director Mickey McCamish said, “We’ve had thousands of fans come out to join us this summer and thanks to TVFCU, we’re going to keep the party going one more week.”

Southside Nights will take place on Saturday, September 12 at Finley Stadium. The free event will feature the band, The Essentials, along with a viewing party of the Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee game on the jumbotron. Just as Riverfront Nights features food trucks, they will also be on site at Finley as well as family-friendly activities. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

McCamish added, “We’ll be showing the football game between UT and Georgia Tech on the jumbotron and offering lots of great offerings from food trucks along with fun activities for everyone. Thanks to the generosity of TVFCU and a wonderful group of sponsors, this is another free event that will stretch the summer out for one more week. More to come, but we hope you’ll save the date for a great night.”

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.