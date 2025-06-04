Riverfront Nights Features Bluegrass Headliner Shadowgrass This Saturday

Riverfront Nights will be offering Bluegrass lovers a special evening this week featuring Shadowgrass and local favorite Randy Steele and the High Cold Wind as the opener for a very special evening on Ross’s Landing.

Shadowgrass began in 2014 when Clay Russell (Banjo), Luke Morris (Mandolin), Kyser George (Guitar) were jamming at the Grayson County Fiddler’s Convention in Elk Creek, VA.

Now in their early twenties, their influences and listening habits have changed drastically, but the group has always grown in the same direction musically. They welcomed fiddle player Madison Morris, who also lends vocals and songwriting prowess, and bass player Evan Campfield.

Their commitment to and keen interest in songwriting brings additional dimensions to the band, allowing the group to appeal to listeners outside of the expected jamband community.

Always a free event, Riverfront Nights welcomes family, friends, and pets and encourages guests to take full advantage of food vendors located on site. Doggie pools, yard games, water misters and other activities will keep the party going throughout the evening.

Planners noted, “We’ll have food from California Smothered Burrito, Culture-licious, Fro Daddy Donuts, Miss Griffin’s Footlong Hotdogs, Pizza Cone Plus and Scenic City Shaved Ice and hope our guests will take full advantage of our food offerings. Each vendor is a small business and we hope our guests will enjoy all they have to offer.”

In addition to all of the delicious food, Riverfront Nights will feature Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Hoop Tea Original, Landshark, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

Planners shared, “We hope our guests will enjoy not only the music but the food and beverages that add so much to the entire experience. As a reminder, outside coolers, food and beverages are prohibited.”

Friends of the Festival executive director Mickey McCamish said, “Riverfront Nights is a Chattanooga staple, and we’re excited to welcome families and friends to the river for a very special evening.”

TVFCU Riverfront Nights is made possible by the generosity of the following sponsors: Food City, Nature Films Network, Crown Automotive Group, Tri Star Beverage, Coca Cola, UNUM, EPB, The Benwood Foundation, Cartersville Museum City, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Hamico Inc, Lyndhurst Foundation, and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

Weather is always a factor to consider and because summer weather in Chattanooga can be challenging, inclement weather updates will be available on X at riverfrontnghts. Fans are encouraged to follow Riverfront Nights on social media platforms (Facebook: Riverfront Nights; Instagram: riverfrontnights; X: riverfrontnghts).

All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com