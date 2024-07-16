Riverfront Nights Features Hall & Oates Tribute Band Big Bam Boom

Ross’s Landing is going to reverberate with the sounds of Big Bam Boom: Hall & Oates Tribute Band at Riverfront Nights on Saturday.

The seven-piece band will take the stage to entertain the crowd with songs everyone knows. From “Private Eyes” to “Kiss on My Lips” to “Sara Smile”, Big Bam Boom will have the crowd on their feet from the start of the show until the end.

This week’s show will open with Paul Childers. Blending pop, R&B and soul, Childers is leading a new breed of singer/songwriters and guitarists. Hailing from Nashville, he finds a way to blur the lines cast between Stevie Ray Vaughn and Hendrix styles of guitar playing, a Motown rhythm section, and pop vocal melodies.

In addition, the Chattanooga Football Club will be back in the Kid’s Area with their inflatable soccer arena for some of the area’s youngest players to enjoy throughout the evening.

This week marks the eighth in the 14-week series providing Chattanooga with free music, great food vendors, and a family-friendly venue. It will also feature something else audiences will enjoy: cooler temperatures. “We’re prepared for rain or shine shows and keep an eye on any severe weather," noted Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival. "We’re looking forward to a great show and can’t wait to see folks join us for Chattanooga’s favorite summer music series.”

McCamish added that weather updates will be posted on Riverfront Nights on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com