Riverfront Nights Features Mike Farris & The Fortunate Few

Riverfront Nights is back on Ross’s Landing for their ninth show of the series this Saturday, July 27. Grammy Award winner Mike Farris and his band, The Fortunate Few, will headline the evening and will bring with them a high-energy concert of blues, soul, R&B, and gospel, often combining several genres in the same number.

Mike Farris is the former frontman of the mainstream rock group The Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies. The band launched onto the scene with a major label release and quickly became darlings of the critics and fans alike due in part to the extraordinary controlled chaos of Farris’s live and recorded vocal performances and stage charisma.

This week’s show will open with a performance by Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves. Accomplished composer and pianist, Paul McDonald's music reflects the experience and influences gained in a career that has taken him all over the world.

His arrangements and compositions can be heard on TV and radio, having written and arranged music for Warner Brothers, Fox TV, and a host of independent movies.

This week marks the ninth in the 14-week series providing Chattanooga with free music, great food vendors, and a family-friendly venue. In addition, Wondering Watercolor will be setup in the designated Kid’s Area with painting activities and workbooks for Riverfront Night’s younger attendees.

In addition, the Chattanooga River Games are taking place starting Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28. This event will feature internationally recognized sports, from Døds diving and high diving, slacklining, wake surfing, kayaking, rock climbing, and a ramp jam into the water for bikes, skateboards, etc., all taking place on the Chattanooga riverfront. The event is open to the public from 4:00 pm-10:00 pm each day.

Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival noted, “We’ve been fortunate to enjoy great weather so far this series, but we are always weather aware. We ask that all attendees to be prepared for rain or shine shows and keep an eye on our social media pages for updates regarding severe weather.”

McCamish added that any weather related updates will be posted on Riverfront Nights Facebook, Instagram, and X pages.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com