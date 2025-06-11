Riverfront Nights Features Paul Thorn Band, Call Me Spinster This Saturday

This week’s Riverfront Nights show will feature the Paul Thorn Band, and Ross’s Landing will be jamming to the sounds of Southern rock, Country, Americana and Blues.

Over the last three decades, Thorn has turned soulful grooves and small syllables into songs that pack a wallop. As a former boxer, Thorn learned the power of minimalism and uses it to target heads, hearts, hips and the occasional funny bone. “I like for people to be touched by music and get something from it, something that they can take with them throughout the day,” Thorn says.

This week’s show opener is Call Me Spinster, a Chattanooga trio made up of sisters Rosalie, Rachel and Amelia. After unearthing their grandfather’s accordion in a closet and learning pop covers on a hodgepodge of acquired instruments, the trio uses everything from the mandolin to the washboard, glockenspiel to upright bass in their music.

Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series and welcomes family, friends, and pets while encouraging guests to take full advantage of food vendors located on site. Doggie pools, yard games, water misters and other activities will keep the party going throughout the evening.

“We’ll have food from Freaky Funnels, Go Gyro Go, I Love Tacos, Nola Girls Gumbo, Pizza Cone Plus, The Frozen Frenzy and Truckin’ Eats,” planners noted. “As a reminder, outside coolers, food and beverages are prohibited. Each vendor is a small business and we hope our guests will enjoy all they have to offer.”

In addition to all of the delicious food, Riverfront Nights will feature Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Hoop Tea Original, Landshark, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

“This Father’s Day weekend, we hope to see lots of families and friends having fun celebrating," Friends of the Festival executive director Mickey McCamish said. "Riverfront Nights is a Chattanooga staple, and we love to welcome old friends while making a few new ones every single week.”

All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com