Riverfront Nights Features The Kings Of Queen: The Nation's Top Queen Tribute

This Saturday, August 1, Riverfront Nights will feature The Kings of Queen: The Nation's Top Queen Tribute and Lovelace.

The Kings of Queen has become a fan favorite among Queen and classic rock fans alike. Delivering a dynamic performance, the band captures the energy and flair of the iconic rock group.

Frontman Emo Alaeddin is recognized for his resemblance to Freddie Mercury, channeling the icon’s powerful vocals and charisma.

Performing timeless hits like "We Will Rock You," "Bohemian Rhapsody," and "Don't Stop Me Now," The Kings of Queen have sold out venues and performed across the country, including last year at TVFCU Riverfront Nights.

Music begins at 7 p.m. with Lovelace, a high-energy, three-brother rock band with roots in the Tennessee Valley. Known for their energetic live performances, the brothers deliver a mix of fan-favorite rock anthems and original music, offering something for both classic rock lovers and those looking to discover new favorites.

Presented by TVFCU, this extended evening begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., giving attendees plenty of time to visit the expanded food row and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar.

TriStar Beverage offerings will include Michelob Zero (non-alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, along with TOPO THC Seltzers, including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10 mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10 mg.

Riverfront Nights' Food Truck Row will feature options for every taste. This week's lineup includes: Bopcha, Cheese My Everything, Frut Vybez, Han-Mi Mobile, Hooked On Minis, Kona Ice, Mac’s Kettlecorn, Miss Griffin’s Footlong Hotdogs, Moe And Moore’s BBQ, Music City Gyro and Burger Events, Taqueria El Jaguar, and Truckin’ Eats.

Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event and not necessary with the offerings made possible by the small businesses on Riverfront Night’s Food Truck Row.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga, as well as beach volleyball to keep the fun going throughout the evening.

“Whether you’re a fan of classic rock or enjoy discovering original music, this is a night that music lovers of all ages won’t want to miss,” said Mickey McCamish, executive director of Riverfront Nights. “This week’s lineup promises incredible performances and great food from our extended vendor row.”

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine. However, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.