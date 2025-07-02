Riverfront Nights Goes Country With Headliner Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights

Riverfront Nights will be bringing southern rock ‘n’ roll to Ross’s Landing as the Independence Day weekend show is going country with Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights as the headliner.

Guests will experience '90s country music with a night of line dancing, singing, boot stompin’ and a cold beer (or two). Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights is the hottest country cover band this side of the Mississippi and audiences are in for a ride they won’t soon forget.

This week’s opener is Hard Luck, a band self-described as “…good ol’ fashioned Southern Rock ‘N’ Roll band delivering old school sounds in new tunes with some songs you already know and love.”

Friends of the Festival has gathered some of Chattanooga’s favorite food trucks for this week’s show: El Taco Boss, Fud Vybez, Happi Pappi Beignets, Kona Ice, Miss Griffin’s Footlong Hotdogs, Nola Girls Gumbo and Windy City Eatz will all be on hand to satisfy all kinds of food cravings.

Event organizers remind guests that each food truck is a small business. Because of this, outside coolers, food and beverages are prohibited. “We love the small businesses that do so much to make TVFCU Riverfront Nights such a success each week. We hope our guests will come ready for great food, fun and lots of dancing.”

Doggie pools, yard games, Tennessee American water misters and other activities guarantee that the party will keep going throughout the evening. Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series and welcomes family, friends, and pets while encouraging guests to take full advantage of their on-site food offerings.

In addition to all of the delicious food, TVFCU Riverfront Nights will feature Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Hoop Tea Original, Landshark, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

Weather is always a factor to consider; however, this weekend’s forecast will only add to the celebration: clear and sunny! Friends of the Festival provides inclement weather updates on X at riverfrontnghts. All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com