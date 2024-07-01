Riverfront Nights Hosts Costume Night Featuring Rubiks Groove

Riverfront Nights is going retro on Saturday with Rubiks Groove as this week’s featured band. The fun begins when vendors welcome guests at 6 p.m.

Rubiks Groove is an “outside of the box” 80s, 90s and 00s tribute band with an interactive experience that includes rock, hip hop, costumes and themes.

This high energy, character-driven act will take you back to the best era of music with a complete 360 degree interactive experience that includes live music from rock to hip hop, characters, costumes, and videos!

Riverfront Nights is hoping the band won’t be the only ones in costume! They are encouraging guests to come out for a great evening of music and people watching.

This week’s opener is multi-instrumentalist, Scott Mulvahill. He is known for his work alongside icons like Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby and was a member of Skaggs’ Kentucky Thunder band. Mulvahill is known for being able to intersect the worlds of Americana, bluegrass, folks, jazz, rock & roll and roots music. He will take the stage at 7 p.m.

“In case of pop-up showers, weather updates will be posted on Riverfront Nights on Facebook, Instagram, and X," Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival noted. "All shows are rain or shine; however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.”

Friends of the Festival is a 501 (c) (3) organization that invests all funding and sponsorships into the events it produces for the region to enjoy.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com