Riverfront Nights Hosts Pandora’s Box: Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute This Saturday

Riverfront Nights is going to rock Ross’s Landing this week with Pandora’s Box: Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute featured as the headliner, with “Dream On”, “Sweet Emotion” and “Walk This Way” as just a few of hits that this week’s audience can expect to hear.

The opener is The Essentials, one of Chattanooga’s best-loved bands. Focusing on Classic Rock, Grunge, Southern Rock, Blues and a taste of Country and voted 2024’s “Best of the Best Local Band”, The Essentials will not only will set the stage but raise the bar for Saturday evening.

Friends of the Festival will entice guests with some great offerings from their Food Truck Row. Bhamanooga Wings, Bopcha, C&K's Snowy Delights, Freaky Funnels, JT's Burger Box, and Taqueria El Jaguar are all on Saturday’s menu.

In addition to all of the delicious food, TVFCU Riverfront Nights will feature Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Hoop Tea Original, Landshark, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

Friends of the Festival reminds guests that all they need to bring with them is a beach chair or picnic blanket. Organizers said, “From food and drinks to doggie pools, games and the Tennessee American water mister, there will be all sorts of fun and activities throughout the evening.” They added that guests who happen to find or lose personal items can easily use the Friends’ Lost and Found located in the bar area. “We know that nothing is more frustrating than ending an evening of fun by realizing you’ve lost your keys or wallet. Any lost item turned in is kept safe and we encourage individuals to visit Lost and Found during the show or to DM us afterwards.”

TVFCU Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series and welcomes family, friends, and pets while encouraging guests to take full advantage of their on-site food offerings.

Fans are encouraged to follow Riverfront Nights on social media platforms (Facebook: Riverfront Nights; Instagram: riverfrontnights; X: riverfrontnghts). All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations. All weather updates are posted on X.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com