Riverfront Nights Hosts Nashville's Popular Monsters Of Yacht Tribute Band

Riverfront Nights is going all in for a special night with Monsters of Yacht: America’s Premier Yacht Rock Band headlining this week’s show. Based in Nashville, the band has toured from coast to coast performing at events ranging from large festivals to exclusive private events.

The band performs songs from artists Christopher Cross, Doobie Brothers, TOTO, Robbie Dupree, Player, Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, Gerry Rafferty, Boz Scaggs, Bee Gees and many more. This show will have the crowd singing along and enjoying music they’ve loved for decades.

As an extended evening, Riverfront Nights has planned a very special evening with a visit from the Tennessee Aquarium as a children’s activity. From 6:00 – 8:00 PM, event goers are invited to stop by the Aquarium’s tent for fun nature-related activities and biofacts for kids.

Additionally, even more food trucks will be on site this weekend to appeal to every taste. Opening at 6:00 PM and running until 10:00 PM, concert goers will enjoy offerings from Bhamanooga Wings, Broome’s Beverages, Chef Express Café, Desserts on the Roll, Go Gyro Go, Hooked on Minis, Kona Ice, Miss Griffin’s Footlong Hotdogs, Royal BBQ, Taqueria El Jaguar, Wei to Go, and Windy City Eatz.

Opening the evening will be Chattanooga Horn Authority, Chattanooga’s Classic Rock Horn Band. With eight members, the group takes the audience “Back in Time”, with legendary tunes from Chicago, Huey Lewis, Steely Dan, Van Morrison, Joe Jackson and many more. The band will not only set the stage for the opener but will also make their own exclamation point with synchronized rhythms and songs that set the tone for one of the season’s best shows.

Tri-Star Beverage offerings will include Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10mg.

Event planners are inviting owners to bring out their furry friends to enjoy doggie pools, yard games like corn hole and giant Jenga, and water misters to keep the fun going throughout the evening. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event, and not necessary with the offerings made possible by the small businesses on Riverfront Night’s Food Truck Row.

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com