Riverfront Nights Launches 18th Season On Saturday, May 31st At Ross’s Landing

Riverfront Nights is set to return for their 18th season of free music this summer, kicking off on Saturday, May 31st with special remarks from Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and TVFCU President Todd Fortner.

They will usher in this season of free, family-friendly entertainment in the heart of Chattanooga, with musical events taking place every Saturday at Ross’s Landing until the season wrap-up on August 30th.

Presented by TVFCU, the first show of the season begins with extended hours from 4:00 to 10:00 pm, giving concert goers extra time to visit the 12 food vendors and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar. The Chattanooga Zoo will also host children’s activities on May 31st, bringing a pop-up zoo for participants to enjoy before the music begins.

A portion of Riverfront Parkway will be closed for the evening to allow the crowd to safely flow from the Chattanooga Green to Ross’s Landing.

Entertainment on opening night will take music lovers back to the past with On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute, but not before the fusion tunes of the local group Fresh Mind as opener. With a front man born and raised in Jamaica, Fresh Mind incorporates Jamaican vibes, reggae rhythms, and hints of rock and blues into their music.

“This is an exciting year for Riverfront Nights as we kick off our 18th season. From local musical legends to tributes of worldwide stars, there’s something for every music lover to enjoy. Grab your family, friends, and pets and enjoy another season of free, fantastic music at one of Chattanooga’s most scenic landscapes,” Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish said.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, yard games like corn hole and giant Jenga, water misters, as well as beach volleyball to keep the fun going throughout the evening. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event.

TVFCU’s president and CEO Todd Fortner said, “Riverfront Nights is a Chattanooga staple, and we’re honored to be the presenting sponsor again of what’s sure to be another fantastic season.”

Weather is always a factor to consider and because summer weather in Chattanooga can be challenging. Inclement weather updates can be found by following Riverfront Nights on social media platforms. All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com