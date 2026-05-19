Riverfront Nights Launches Saturday With Purple Madness: A Tribute To Prince

Riverfront Nights is set to return for their 19th season of free music this summer, kicking off on Saturday, May 23rd.

The series ushers in a season of free, family and pet friendly entertainment in the heart of Chattanooga, with musical events taking place every Saturday at Ross’s Landing until the season wrap-up on September 5.

An electrifying performance by Riverfront Nights crowd-favorite Purple Madness: A Tribute to Prince will welcome the crowd back to Ross’s Landing. Purple Madness frontliner, Bobby Miller, is one of America’s top Prince tribute artists, and has performed around the globe opening for several national acts.

Chattanooga favorites Le Gato, a progressive rock and jam band, is also a returning group and will claim the stage at 7:00 pm to kick off the season as opener. To kick off the season, Friends of the Festival will be providing 300 pairs of purple sunglasses to guests coming to Ross’s Landing.

“This is an exciting year for Riverfront Nights as we kick off our 19th season at Ross’s Landing. From local musical legends to tributes of worldwide stars, there’s something for every music lover to enjoy. Grab your family, friends, and pets and enjoy another season of free, fantastic music at one of Chattanooga’s most scenic landscapes,” Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish said.

Presented by TVFCU, the first evening of the season begins at 6:00 pm and runs until 10:00 pm, giving concert goers plenty of time to visit 12 food vendors and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar.

As an extended evening, guests will enjoy an expanded food truck row on opening night, with a diverse offering of food and beverages including: America Runs on Pizza, Bopcha, Cupcake Kitchen, California Smothered Burrito, Chef Chasty Lane, I Love Tacos, Kona Ice, Miss Griffin’s Footlong Hotdogs, Pop Pop Kettlecorn, SmashBoyz, Smoke Sesh BBQ & Catering, and Spill The Beans.

Tri-Star Beverage offerings will include Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10mg.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, yard games like corn hole and giant Jenga, water misters, as well as beach volleyball to keep the fun going throughout the evening. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event.

Weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com