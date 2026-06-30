Riverfront Nights Partners With America 250 To Celebrate Independence Day

This Saturday, July 4, Riverfront Nights will partner with America 250 for an evening full of patriotic entertainment with historic activities and family-friendly fun to celebrate America’s milestone birthday.

Following an opening ceremony at 2:00 pm, attendees will have plenty of time to visit interactive games and exhibits, catch additional live music, visit extra vendors, and more before the highly-anticipated, world-class drone show begins their choreographed performance above the river.

The daytime celebration will feature educational experiences for all ages, including an Independence Day Walk & Talk hosted by the National Park Partners, which takes guests on a guided tour through the history of the frontier town that would eventually become Chattanooga. Participants are asked to sign up in advance on the National Park Partners website.

Educational programming also includes a colonial village at Ross’s Landing, where visitors can quilt with the Daughters of the Revolution, discover their lineage, make a candle, and much more through historical exhibits and vendors. This weekend’s children’s games will also be reminiscent of the original Independence Day to include graces, hoop rolling, marbles, and more, thanks to the Chattanooga Audubon Society.

The schedule of events also includes a performance from the acclaimed Voices of Lee group, a nationally-recognized 15-member A Cappella ensemble from Lee University. Also performing will be the Tennessee National Guard’s 129th Army Band.

Organizers noted that Sons of the American Revolution will fire rifle volleys every hour from 2:00 to 6:00 PM.

As usual, the Riverfront Nights opener will take the stage at 7:00, followed by the headliner at 8:30. For this special evening, the headlining act is Johnny Folsom 4, a stunning tribute to the Man in Black himself, Johnny Cash. Lead singer David Burney’s lilting southern baritone delivers Cash’s classic songs, complemented by the hallmark, train-like rhythm the whole world knows and loves.

This week’s opener is Chattanooga artist Courtney Cowart & Bad Matador, a homegrown artist who has returned to the Scenic City after singing in New York, Los Angeles, and Europe for 15 years. Courtney’s unique, soulful voice translates across all categories of music from roots rock to southern soul and is complimented by backing Band Bad Matador.

“We’re very excited to partner with America 250 to celebrate Independence Day with great live music and activities that honor our nation’s history,” said Riverfront Nights' Mickey McCamish. “This year’s patriotic schedule of events makes for one of our most exciting nights of the season, and we hope friends and families will spend their day with us at Ross’s Landing and take advantage of the best view in town for the drone show.”

As usual, TriStar Beverage offerings for TVFCU Riverfront Nights will include Michelob Zero (non-alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers, including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10 mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10 mg.

Riverfront Nights’ food truck row will feature an even wider range of options for everyone this weekend, including America Runs On Pizza, Broome’s Beverages, Bruster’s Ice Cream, El Taco Boss, Ember And Oak BBQ, Fud Vybez, Han-Mi Mobile, Kona Ice, Mac’s Subs And Fries, Miss Griffin’s Footlong Hotdogs, Pop Pop Kettlecorn, SmashBoyz, Spill The Beans, and Wei To Go.

To allow for extra vendors this Saturday, an extended road closure will be in effect from TN Aquarium Way to Molly Street, with a partial road closure of Chestnut Street. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event, and not necessary with the offerings made possible by the small businesses on Riverfront Night’s Food Truck Row.

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine. However, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information on July 4 and more can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com