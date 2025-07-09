Riverfront Nights Plans For One Of The Biggest Shows Of The Season

Riverfront Nights is preparing for one of the biggest shows of the season with Back 2 Mac: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac as this week’s headliner.

The evening begins at 6:45 with a Ten-Year Remembrance Program of the July 16, 2015, attack at the Navy Operations Support Center that left four U. S. Marines and a U. S. Navy Sailor dead. The program will include a Roll Call by U. S. Marine Captain Anthony Valdez, the National Anthem performed by Melissa Bayless and on bagpipes U. S. Navy Commander Dirin Cundiff playing Amazing Grace.

Back 2 Mac has been performing their one-of-its-kind Fleetwood Mac tribute show since 2010. Their 40 plus song list spans all of the hits of the chart-topping Buckingham/Nicks/ McVie era, solo hits, and early classics by Peter Green and Bob Welsh. Their lush vocal harmonies and easy-going playfulness with the audience makes this a must-see show.

This week’s opener is Dock Party, the Chattanooga-based band that’s bringing indie rock to TVFCU Riverfront Nights. Known for their dynamic stage presence and crowd-engaging performances, this four-piece group brings a fresh, unfiltered energy to every show. Whether playing indie rock covers or delivering their own original songs, Dock Party makes every show an unforgettable experience.

With an extended evening beginning at 4:00 p.m., there will be plenty of food to enjoy. Food Truck Row will include Bopcha, Broome’s Beverages, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Frut Vybez, Go Gyro Go, Han-Mi Mobile, Happi Pappi Beignets, Kenny’s Smokehouse, Miss Griffin’s Footlong Hotdogs, Taqueria el Jaguar, The Bistro, The Frozen Frenzy and Wind City Eatz.

Event organizers encourage guests to bring picnic blankets to enjoy the evening. Friends of the Festival’s executive director Mickey McCamish said, “With so many great food options, there’s no need to pack a picnic or a cooler. We hope our guests will enjoy our offerings and support the small businesses who come out each week to offer their food.

In addition to all of the delicious food, TVFCU Riverfront Nights will feature Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Hoop Tea Original, Landshark, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

Doggie pools, yard games, Tennessee American water misters and other activities guarantee that the party will keep going throughout the evening. TVFCU Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series and welcomes family, friends, and pets while encouraging guests to take full advantage of their on-site food offerings.

Fans are encouraged to follow Riverfront Nights on social media platforms (Facebook: Riverfront Nights; Instagram: riverfrontnights; X: riverfrontnghts). All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations. All weather updates are posted on X.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com