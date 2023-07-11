Riverfront Nights Returns For 16th Season With Headliner Jupiter Coyote

Chattanooga’s summer weekly music tradition returns with Riverfront Nights on July 15 at Ross’s Landing.

The free concerts feature some of Chattanooga’s best-loved bands, food trucks and fun for every member of the family -- including dogs!

To begin the season, the tradition of a remembrance of the “Fallen Five” will occur at 6:45 p.m. prior to the beginning of the first show. Chattanoogans will gather at the riverfront to remember the terrorist attack that occurred on July 16, 2015 that took the lives of five members of the military. Following the National Anthem and reading of the names, a moment of silence will take place followed by bag pipes as a final tribute.

The evening will begin with music from Shiggy, described as “a group of good friends playing music together and having fun doing so!” The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. followed by headliner Jupiter Coyote. Billed as the “legends of mountain rock”, the group’s music features a mixture of “…good ole’ Southern Rock and Funky Appalachian Boogie.” With a large following, the group is primed and ready to open the season.

Riverfront Nights organizers remind guests that the show is a rain or shine event; however, in case of lightning in the area, the show may be delayed or could be cancelled if there’s an imminent threat of bad weather.

“We watch the weather very carefully,” said Mickey McCamish from Friends of the Festival. “Our social media channels are constantly updated to keep our guests, sponsors and vendors safe throughout the evening. We’re excited about this special evening to remember those we’ve lost and to celebrate our community being together on the river.”