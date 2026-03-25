Riverfront Nights Concert Series Returns To Ross’s Landing Starting Saturday, May 23

Friends of the Festival have announced that TVFCU Riverfront Nights, Chattanooga’s favorite free summer music series, is returning to Ross’s Landing this summer, kicking off on Saturday, May 23 with plans to close out the season on September 5.

This year, TVFCU Riverfront Nights will launch the season with returning crowd-favorite Purple Madness: A Tribute to Prince, with the Scenic City’s Le Gato as the opener.

As an extended evening, Riverfront Parkway will be closed between Chestnut Street and Power Alley, allowing the utilization of the Chattanooga Green to kick off the family-friendly summer series.

TVFCU President & CEO Todd Fortner said, “As TVFCU marks an incredible 90 years of service this year, we are proud to once again partner with Riverfront Nights and celebrate this milestone with the community throughout the summer.”

“We’re thrilled to announce our 19th season of Chattanooga’s free summer music series, and we are so grateful to TVFCU for their continued partnership,” Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish said. “As a completely free music series, it’s because of the generosity of TVFCU and countless others that this is possible each year.”

Friends of the Festival announced the full schedule for the 2026 TVFCU Riverfront Nights season on their website, with notable performances including Greggie and the Jets: A Tribute to Elton John, Johnny Folsom 4: A Tribute to Johnny Cash, the Nations #1 Earth, Wind and Fire Band: Let’s Groove Tonight, and many more.

Returning favorites such as Back 2 Mac: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Kings of Queen: The Nations Top Queen Tribute, Dock Party, and Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers will also take the stage for Saturday evening performances.

There are also several special events scheduled as lead-ins to the Saturday performances this year in addition to opening night May 23. June 6 and 27, July 4 and 18, August 1 and 29, and September 5 will all serve as extended evenings, offering more space for extra vendors, activities, and fun on the riverfront.

Coca-Cola products, Anheuser-Busch beer, Cutwater Spirits, and NÜTRL canned cocktails will be available for purchase along with a selection of food offerings from rotating vendors each week. Two bars, located closest to the sidewalk on Riverfront Parkway and on the lower level, will be available to keep guests cool and hydrated.

Fans of the series can enjoy cornhole, giant Jenga, and other yard games, and dog pools and water bowls will be available for furry members of the family. Tennessee American Water will also provide a sprinkler on site for guests to use to cool down.

Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. As a reminder, outside alcoholic beverages and coolers are prohibited by law at Ross’s Landing.

Friends of the Festival noted that more surprises that will be announced as the season approaches, including additional performers, partnerships, and sponsors.

McCamish added, “We’re proud that TVFCU Riverfront Nights is a staple in the Scenic City’s community and beyond, and we can’t wait to be back. We’re looking forward to another successful season of free family fun at Ross’s Landing.”

For more information, be sure to visit the TVFCU Riverfront Nights website, and follow TVFCU Riverfront Nights on Facebook and Instagram.