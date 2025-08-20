Riverfront Nights Set To Host The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Back this weekend for its second-to-last show of the season, Riverfront Nights is bringing the magic of Michael Jackson and charm of a local favorite to Ross’s Landing on Saturday.

Get ready for a night of spectacular dancing and nostalgic hits with headliner Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute. Who’s Bad Music has been touring since 2004, bringing the iconic tunes and choreography of Michael Jackson to the stage for over 20 years. This group is the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute and has performed over 2,500 shows worldwide. This weekend, they will claim the stage starting at 8:30 PM.

Paul Childers is an internationally touring artist and this week’s opener. He’s no stranger to TVFCU Riverfront Nights, as this Saturday will be the Nashville native’s third year jamming at Ross’s Landing. Expect crowd-pleasing pop, R&B, and soul, starting at 7:00 PM this Saturday.

This weekend’s TVFCU Riverfront Nights kicks off at 6:00 PM with lawn games and a long list of vendors including Bopcha, Culture-licious, Desserts on the Roll, Frut Vybez, Spill the Beans, Truckin’ Eats, and Windy City Eatz.

In addition to all of the delicious food, TVFCU Riverfront Nights will feature Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Kona Big Wave, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

Friends of the Festival reminds guests that all they need to bring with them is a beach chair or picnic blanket. To stay cool, visitors can take advantage of the Tennessee American Water misters, and doggie pools are available for four-legged friends.

“As this season of TVFCU Riverfront Nights begins to wrap up, we encourage guests to take advantage of the family fun!” organizers said. “From free concerts and lawn games, to delicious fresh food from local vendors and refreshing beverages, there’s no reason to miss out on Riverfront Nights. Bring your family, friends, and pets, and we’ll see you there!”

Organizers also added that guests who happen to find or lose personal items can easily use the Friends’ Lost and Found located in the bar area. Guests may also send a direct message to TVFCU Riverfront Night’s social media page.

TVFCU Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series and welcomes family, friends, and pets while encouraging guests to take full advantage of their on-site food offerings.

Fans are encouraged to follow Riverfront Nights on social media platforms (Facebook: Riverfront Nights; Instagram: riverfrontnights; X: riverfrontnghts). All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations. All weather updates are posted on X.

