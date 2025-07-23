Riverfront Nights Set To Host Top Queen Tribute Band Kings Of Queen

Riverfront Nights is hosting Kings of Queen: The Top Queen Tribute Band at Ross’s Landing for an extended evening of music and fun this Saturday evening.

Kings of Queen possesses the ability to bring four-part harmonies to the stage, transforming performances into a showcase matching recorded treasures.

Based in Orange County, CA, The Kings of Queen perform all of their vocal and instrumental parts live without any need for overdubs or vocal tracks. And it doesn’t hurt that frontman Emo Alaeddin has been dubbed the reincarnated Freddie Mercury, due to his striking resemblance to the late singer.

The extended evening begins with the opening of Food Truck Row at 4 p.m. with games and activities ready to be enjoyed. Scenic City Clay Arts will be on hand from 4 pm until 9 pm building clay pinch pots! Friends of the Festival will be giving out glow sticks while supplies last to add to the fun of the evening!

This week’s show is even more special with UTC’s new Chancellor Lori Bruce and Head Football Coach Rusty Wright stopping by to greet the crowd. UTC will have a tent on site for personal meet and greets with Mocs’ fans.

Opener Wayward Hearts will start the show at 7 p.m. playing rock and roll along with original music to get the party started.

And Friends of the Festival will entice guests with some great food offerings including America Runs on Pizza, Blended Pedaler, California Smothered Burrito, Chef Chasty Seafood & More, Freaky Funnels, Frut Vybez, Han-Mi Mobile, Hanner International, Kona Ice, Royal BBQ, The Bistro, and Truckin’ Eats.

In addition to all of the delicious food, TVFCU Riverfront Nights will feature Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Hoop Tea Original, Landshark, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

With the heat of the summer at its peak, Friends of the Festival reminds guests that all they need to bring with them is a beach chair or picnic blanket. Organizers said, “From food and drinks to doggie pools, games and the Tennessee American water mister, there will be all sorts of fun and activities throughout the evening. There’s no need to pack a cooler or bring along food, because we’ll have plenty of options to enjoy!”

They added that guests who happen to find or lose personal items can easily use the Friends’ Lost and Found located in the bar area. “We know that nothing is more frustrating than ending an evening of fun by realizing you’ve lost your keys or wallet. Any lost item turned in is kept safe and we encourage individuals to visit Lost and Found during the show or to DM us afterwards.”

TVFCU Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series and welcomes family, friends, and pets while encouraging guests to take full advantage of their on-site food offerings.

Fans are encouraged to follow Riverfront Nights on social media platforms (Facebook: Riverfront Nights; Instagram: riverfrontnights; X: riverfrontnghts). All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations. All weather updates are posted on X.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com