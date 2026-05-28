Riverfront Nights To Feature A Tribute To Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Riverfront Nights features The Broken Hearts: A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers at this week’s show, the only Tom Petty tribute band in the United States founded by a former Tom Petty bandmate.

The series features the 19th season of free, family-friendly entertainment in the heart of Chattanooga, with musical events taking place every Saturday at Ross’s Landing until the season wrap-up on September 5. Presented by TVFCU, the evening begins at 6:00 pm and runs until 10:00 pm, giving concert goers plenty of time to visit food vendors and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar.

The show begins at 7:00 pm with Chelsea Drugstore, a local Rolling Stones tribute band. Performing iconic hits and deep cuts spanning seven decades of Stones music, the band consists of seasoned local musicians, often augmented by horns, keyboards, and backing vocals.

Tri-Star Beverage offerings will include Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10mg.

Riverfront Nights’ food truck row will be filled with tasty options for fans. They include: Broome’s beverages, Culture-Licious, Fro-Daddy Donuts, Johnny Poppers, Kona Ice, Taqueria E Jaguar, and Windy City Eatz.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, yard games like corn hole and giant Jenga, water misters, as well as beach volleyball to keep the fun going throughout the evening. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event.

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com