Saturday's Riverfront Nights To Feature Alabama Tribute Act: Boys In The Band

This Saturday, July 11, Riverfront Nights will feature Boys in the Band: The Alabama Tribute. Presented by TVFCU, the evening begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., giving attendees plenty of time to visit food vendors and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar.

Event headliner Boys in the Band: The Alabama Tribute is a nationally touring tribute band hailing from Fort Payne, Alabama, the hometown of the iconic trio. The group honors Alabama's legendary live performances and timeless hits through their show, leaving attendees inspired. Boys in the Band aim to give lifelong fans an authentic Alabama experience while introducing the younger generation to Alabama's iconic music.

The show begins with Bella Lam and The Boys, led by Tennessee-born artist Bella Lam. Influenced by Memphis blues, rockabilly and classic country storytelling, Lam brings an authentic Tennessee sound to the stage. Now based in the Scenic City, she has performed more than 200 shows across the South, blending the band’s deep Southern roots with a modern edge to create a sound that is uniquely her own. Bella Lam and The Boys will open the show at 7 p.m.

TriStar Beverage offerings will include Michelob Zero (non-alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers, including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10 mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10 mg.

Riverfront Nights’ food truck row will feature options for every taste. This week’s lineup includes: California Smothered Burrito, Crab Trap Mobile Kitchen, Culture-Licious, Happi Pappi Beignets, Kona Ice, and Pop Pop Kettlecorn.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga, as well as beach volleyball to keep the fun going throughout the evening. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event, and not necessary with the offerings made possible by the small businesses on Riverfront Night’s Food Truck Row.

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine. However, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.