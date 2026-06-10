Saturday's Riverfront Nights To Feature Greggie And The Jets Tribute To Elton John

This Saturday, June 13, Riverfront Nights will feature Greggie and The Jets: A Tribute to Elton John along with opening act Drew Sterchi and The Blues Tribe.

Presented by TVFCU, the evening begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., giving attendees plenty of time to visit food vendors and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar.

Event headliners Greggie and The Jets are a nationally touring Elton John tribute band, delivering an authentic concert experience that captures the music, energy, and excitement of Elton John's persona. The band's dynamic stage presence brings the classic sights and sounds of Elton John to life for fans of all generations.

The show begins with Drew Sterchi and The Blues Tribe, led by Tennessee native Drew Sterchi. Blending blues, R&B, and classic rock influences, the band delivers a mix of original music highlighted by heartfelt lyrics and expressive guitar work. Drew Sterchi and The Blues Tribe will open the show at 7 p.m. Cumulus Media Group will serve as emcees throughout the season, with personalities Dylan and Loper hosting this week's event.

Tri-Star Beverage offerings will include Michelob Zero (non-alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers, including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10 mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10 mg.

Riverfront Nights’ food truck row will feature options for every taste. This week, options include Chef Chasty Lane, Fro-Daddy Donuts, Fud Vybez, Kona Ice, Royal BBQ, SmashBoyz, and Sweet Treats.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga, water misters, as well as beach volleyball to keep the fun going throughout the evening. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event.

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine. However, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com