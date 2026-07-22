Riverfront Nights To Feature The Top Bon Jovi Tribute Band In The Country On Saturday

This Saturday, July 25, Riverfront Nights will feature the nation’s top Bon Jovi Tribute band as the headliner. Slippery When Wet formed in 2003 and is officially authorized by the actual rock band.

The Atlanta, Georgia based tribute band performs a massive catalog of high-energy, arena-style shows focusing on the best eras of Bon Jovi, including hits from the Crush and Have a Nice Day albums. Frontman Jason Morey is known for his incredibly close vocal and visual portrayal of Jon Bon Jovi.

The opener for the evening is Dock Party, featuring Chattanoogans Stuart Brown and Sid Cheemakoti on guitar and vocals, Colin Sanders on bass, and Henry Clark on drums. The high-energy indie rock group brings every performance to life with loud, tight and always unpredictable sets. This band has a great time performing and makes sure the audience is having a great time as well.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., giving attendees plenty of time to visit food vendors and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar. Offerings include Michelob Zero (non-alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers, including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10 mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10 mg.

Riverfront Nights’ food truck row features an ever-changing menu and this week is no different. This week’s lineup includes: Backroad Cheesesteaks, Cha Thai Street Food, Chef Chasty Lane, El Taco Boss, I Love Fruit, Kona Ice, Mimi’s and Papa’s Crepes and More, and Sweet Treats.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, as well as yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga. Because of readily available food and drink offerings, outside coolers, food and drinks are not allowed. Friends of the Festival reminds guests that all food and drink vendors are small businesses depending on sales for their businesses to prosper.

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine. However, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.